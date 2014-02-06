WASHINGTON Feb 6 U.S. lawmakers need to drop
parochial interests and make tough decisions about U.S. military
bases, personnel costs and arms programs given continued
pressure to reduce federal deficits, the top Democrat on the
House Armed Services Committee said Thursday.
"There is going to be a sustained period of pressure on the
budget of the federal government, and I don't see that letting
up soon," said Representative Adam Smith from Washington state,
but added many lawmakers had not yet accepted that fact.
Smith said a two-year budget deal passed by Congress last
year eliminated some uncertainty about funding levels, but no
solution had been found for mandatory budget cuts that remain in
effect for seven years starting in fiscal 2016.
U.S. arms makers sought to reassure investors in recent
weeks, forecasting that U.S. military budgets would likely hit
their low point in 2014 and 2015, with spending likely to
stabilize and rise after that.
Smith said he expected defense spending to remain flat for a
period of time.
"We're in a different world. We're not going to have
anywhere near as much money," he said, adding that special
interests and many lawmakers were still trying to protect "every
little piece," from military pay to bases to programs.
"We need a strategic response from Congress other than 'No,
don't cut that,'" he said. "We need to start making a little bit
less parochial and more long-term decisions on how to handle the
budget."
If lawmakers blocked all cuts to compensation, bases and
equipment, the military would ultimately be forced to curtail
training, resulting in a "hollow force" that could not respond
to military crises, Smith said.
Smith said it also was frustrating that Congress was
revisiting its decision to cut annual cost-of-living adjustments
to pensions for military retirees.
Smith said he had not fully considered the possibility of
eliminating one of 11 U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, but said the
proposal merited a closer look since it would save a substantial
amount of money.
U.S. Navy officials had suggested the possibility of
skipping the refueling of one nuclear-powered carrier by
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, but they insist that
no final decision has been made.
The White House is expected to submit its fiscal 2015 budget
plan to Congress on March 4, which will start months of debate
on Capitol Hill over funding priorities.
Smith said he had not made up his mind about a drive by
Boeing Co to sell additional EA-18G electronic attack
planes or F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jets to the Navy. The
answer, he said, would depend on whether Lockheed Martin Corp
was able to deliver the new F-35 fighter on schedule.
Boeing, which has a large production facility in Smith's
home state, needs to secure an order from the Navy in the fiscal
2015 budget to keep open its F/A-18 production line in St. Louis
beyond 2016. Boeing argues that its F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft
are less risky investments for the Pentagon since the planes are
already in production, while Lockheed is still completing
development and testing the F-35.
Smith said earlier decisions to order additional Boeing
fighters made sense given delays in the F-35 program, but
"long-term, the F-35 is the replacement and the F/A-18 is going
away and that's just the way that it is."