(Repeats for additional readers with no changes to headline or
text)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 2 U.S. lawmakers are near
agreement on $5 billion in cuts to a sweeping defense policy
bill, including "painful" ones to arms programs, to comply with
a budget deal with the White House, the Republican chairman of
the House Armed Services Committee said on Monday.
"I hope we get it finalized today," U.S. Representative Mac
Thornberry of Texas told reporters after an event hosted by the
Defense One media outlet. He said some cuts could come from
lowering fuel spending as a result of lower oil prices, but big
programs like Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet
might also be scaled back.
"We're looking at them all, and trying to do the least
damage, but nobody should be under the illusion that you do this
is a non-painful way ... There's going to be pain," he said.
"There will be a substantial amount of capability that is
cut because of the $5 billion," he told the conference.
The House is due to vote Thursday on the budget deal.
Thornberry told reporters last week that lawmakers would
trim the bill, but not change language restricting efforts to
close the Guantanamo Bay military prison.
Thornberry said there has been no decision yet on whether to
seek to override President Barack Obama's veto of the $612
billion National Defense Authorization Act last month and pass a
separate measure with the $5 billion in military spending cuts,
or pass a whole new bill and send that to the Senate.
Overriding the veto would be "the cleanest and simplest
way," he said, noting that a new bill could lead to the Senate
adding amendments, delaying enactment.
Thornberry declined to name specific programs that would be
hit by the cuts now being finalized. He said members of the
armed services committee were working with their counterparts in
the Senate and appropriations committees to ensure agreement on
the cuts. A congressional aide said details would likely be
released Tuesday.
Obama's veto caused "huge damage" to one of last vestiges of
bipartisanship in Congress, Thornberry said, noting that for the
past 53 years Congress and the administration had passed and
enacted the annual bill that sets defense policy.
"We've got to make sure that it's the anomaly and not the
rule going forward," he told the Defense One event.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)