(adds comments by Deputy Defense Secretary Work, paragraphs
4-11)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 2 U.S. lawmakers are near
agreement on $5 billion in cuts to a sweeping defense policy
bill, including "painful" ones to arms programs, to comply with
a two-year budget deal with the White House, the Republican
chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said on Monday.
"I hope we get it finalized today," U.S. Representative Mac
Thornberry of Texas told reporters after an event hosted by the
Defense One media outlet. He said some cuts could come from
lowering fuel spending as a result of lower oil prices, but big
programs like Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet
might also be scaled back.
"We're looking at them all, and trying to do the least
damage, but nobody should be under the illusion that you do this
in a non-painful way ... There's going to be pain," he said.
"There will be a substantial amount of capability that is
cut because of the $5 billion," he told the conference.
The House is expected to vote Thursday on whether to
override President Barack Obama's veto of the $612 billion
National Defense Authorization Act last month.
Thornberry last week said lawmakers would trim the bill, but
not change language restricting efforts to close the Guantanamo
Bay military prison.
Thornberry said there has been no decision yet on whether to
seek to override Obama's veto and pass a separate measure with
the $5 billion in military spending cuts, or pass a whole new
bill and send that to the Senate.
Overriding the veto would be "the cleanest and simplest
way," he said, noting that a new bill could lead to the Senate
adding amendments, delaying enactment.
Thornberry declined to name specific programs that would be
hit by the cuts now being finalized. He said committee members
were working with their counterparts in the Senate and the
appropriations committees to ensure agreement on the cuts. A
congressional aide said details would likely come out Tuesday.
Obama's veto caused "huge damage" to one of last vestiges of
bipartisanship in Congress, Thornberry said, noting that for the
past 53 years Congress and the administration had passed and
enacted the annual bill that sets defense policy.
Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said the cuts to fiscal
2016 spending levels should not cause a major disruption, but
the Pentagon faced more trouble in fiscal 2017, when spending
would drop $14 billion from currently planned levels.
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)