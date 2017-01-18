WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, will push
back on Thursday at Democratic Party critics who have charged
him with forcing tens of thousands of Californians from their
homes as chairman of OneWest Bank.
In prepared remarks to senators at his confirmation hearing,
Mnuchin said that his group's purchase of IndyMac Bank in 2009
ultimately rehabilitated a failed regional lender into OneWest
and saved thousands of jobs and thousands of loans from
foreclosure.
"Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury Secretary,
I have been maligned as taking advantage of others' hardships in
order to earn a buck. Nothing could be further from the truth,"
Mnuchin wrote in his opening statement, a copy of which was seen
by Reuters on Wednesday.
"In the press, it has been said that I ran a 'foreclosure
machine.' This is not true. On the contrary, I was committed to
loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a loan
modification machine."
Democrats on Thursday organized a Capitol Hill forum at
which a group of former OneWest borrowers said the bank refused
to help them when they struggled to pay their mortgages in the
depths of the 2008-2009 housing and financial crisis. The
borrowers, among some 39,000 whose IndyMac loans went into
foreclosure, urged senators to vote against confirming Mnuchin.
According to data from the Treasury's Home Affordable
Modification program, OneWest extended over 101,000 offers to
modify loans to help reduce monthly payments. About 28,700 of
these offers were converted to "permanent" modifications under
the Obama administration program from 2009 to 2013.
"Unfortunately, not all of the homes could be saved through
these programs, and despite my best efforts, some were, sadly,
subject to foreclosure," Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin also said he asked the Department of Housing and
Urban Development (HUD) to change its policies to avoid
foreclosures on senior citizens who were behind on their
property tax and insurance payments by only small amounts. But,
he said, HUD refused.
The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive and
Hollywood film financier, who disclosed assets worth up to $400
million, pledged to support "careful oversight of the financial
system which prioritizes the needs of everyday Americans over
the wishes of financial institutions or the federal government."
Mnuchin said that as Treasury secretary he would enforce
trade policies "that keep and protect American jobs. We will
also make America the best place for companies to do business."
His statement did not provide specific policy steps, but he
said the administration would work diligently to limit
regulations and lower taxes on "hardworking Americans and small
businesses."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)