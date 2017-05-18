(Adds Mnuchin comments at U.S. Chamber of Commerce event)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that he has some
doubts that what are known as alternate scoring models will give
enough credit to the potential for economic growth when
assessing the impact of the Trump administration's tax plan.
In late April, the administration put out a one-page
overview of its tax reform plans, which would cut taxes for
businesses to 15 percent, as well as cutting taxes and
simplifying income tax brackets for individuals. Critics
questioned how the tax cuts would be offset without driving up
the federal deficit.
"What I have said repeatedly is that any plan we put forward
we believe should be paid for with economic growth," Mnuchin
told the Senate Banking Committee. "I am concerned as to whether
some of the models will attribute enough growth in dynamic
scoring but when we present the details we will present how we
think it should be paid for."
Mnuchin has said the April plan was deliberately vague in
order to allow the White House to more effectively work with
lawmakers to come up with a joint agreement that could pass
Congress.
How to pay for the tax cuts remains a sticking point. Fiscal
conservatives in the Republican-controlled Congress would
strongly prefer a revenue-neutral plan as they are against
increasing deficits.
Mnuchin has said the cuts would pay for themselves under a
dynamic scoring model analysis, which takes into account the
effect of tax changes on economic growth and revenue.
At Thursday's hearing, Mnuchin was also peppered by
Democrats on the committee about details of the tax plan,
including whether or not cuts would mostly benefit the wealthy.
"I can assure you the president's objective and my objective
is we create a middle income tax cut and we do not raise taxes
on the middle income, if anything the opposite," Mnuchin said.
He added that the plan would get rid of almost every single
tax deduction, which he said were disproportionately used by the
wealthy and that the aim was that 95 percent of Americans would
no longer need to itemize deductions.
Later on Thursday at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, the
Treasury secretary insisted that tax reforms remain on track
despite growing doubts among investors on the size and scope of
any cuts achievable in Congress.
A renewed push on a repeal of Obamacare is currently being
worked on in the Senate while reports that President Donald
Trump may have tried to interfere with a federal investigation
has shifted focus away from the congressional agenda.
"I am still very hopeful that we'll get tax reform done this
year," Mnuchin said.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Andrea Ricci)