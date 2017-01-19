Ryan says Trump to address joint session of Congress Feb. 28
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he has invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Treasury will enforce all sanctions against Russia unless a deal were reached between Washington and Moscow, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the department said on Thursday.
Asked during a Senate confirmation hearing if he was committed to enforcing existing sanctions against Russia, Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said: "100 percent so. And I think the president-elect has made it very clear that he would only change those sanctions if he got a better deal and we got something in return whether it was on nuclear arms or other areas." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.
* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jV7K8i Further company coverage: