Ryan says Trump to address joint session of Congress Feb. 28
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he has invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.
WASHINGTON Jan 19 President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the U.S. Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, said on Thursday that the United States will enforce trade policies to ensure a strong U.S. dollar.
"I will enforce trade policies that keep our currency strong on the global exchanges and create and protect American jobs," Mnuchin said during his confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.
