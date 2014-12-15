By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 15 With the clock ticking down
on their Senate majority, Democrats pushed on Monday to win
approval for some of President Barack Obama's stalled
nominations for government posts.
Leading the list is Vivek Murthy, Obama's choice for the top
U.S. public health job of surgeon general, who has drawn
opposition over his support for stricter gun regulations, and
Sarah Saldana, whose nomination to head the Immigration and
Customs Enforcement office became bogged down after she said the
president's executive action on immigration was legal.
The Senate will vote on Murthy, Saldana and three other
nominees on Monday and Tuesday as part of Majority Leader Harry
Reid's late push to get nominations through the Senate before it
goes home for 2014 and Republicans take control of Congress in
2015.
Reid hopes to move about 20 more nominees later this week in
a process he started over the weekend, when delaying tactics by
conservative Republicans on the government spending bill kept
the Senate in session unexpectedly and gave him an opening.
Last year, Democrats infuriated Republicans by changing
Senate rules so government nominations can advance to
confirmation votes by a simple majority of the 100-member
Senate, rather than requiring a 60-vote supermajority.
Still, some nominations have languished. Obama nominated
Murthy a year ago, but he drew opposition from some Republicans
and the National Rifle Association for his gun-control views.
Senator Ted Cruz, a conservative Republican, has called Murthy
an "anti-gun activist."
Murthy, who has been working as an internal medicine
physician in Boston, also advocated the Affordable Care Act,
Obama's signature health initiative and anathema to most
Republicans.
Supporters of Murthy noted more than 100 public health
organizations, including the American Cancer Society, endorsed
him, calling him a "well qualified, forward-thinking, innovative
leader with a strong commitment to public health."
"Does that sound like a political hack when 100
organizations say that about this doctor?" said Senator Dick
Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat.
The Senate will vote on Monday night on Murthy, Daniel
Santos to serve on the Defense Nuclear Facilities board, and
Frank Rose as assistant secretary of state.
On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on Saldana and Antony
Blinken, nominated for the No. 2 post in the State Department.
Republican Senator John McCain has criticized Blinken for making
reassuring comments about the pullout of U.S. troops from Iraq.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)