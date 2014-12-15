(Recasts with surgeon general vote)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Senate confirmed the
long-delayed nomination of Dr. Vivek Murthy for surgeon general
on Monday, as Democrats pushed to approve some of President
Barack Obama's stalled choices for government posts before
Republicans take power in Congress next year.
Obama's pick for the top U.S. public health job was approved
51-43. Earlier, Murthy barely cleared a procedural hurdle after
he drew opposition over his support for stricter gun
regulations.
Obama applauded the Senate and said in a statement that
Murthy would "help us build on the progress we've made combating
Ebola, both in our country and at its source."
The Senate will vote on Tuesday on another contentious
nominee, Sarah Saldana. Her nomination to head the Immigration
and Customs Enforcement office became bogged down after she said
the president's executive action on immigration was legal.
The Senate scheduled votes on Murthy, Saldana and three
other nominees for Monday and Tuesday as part of Majority Leader
Harry Reid's push to get nominations through the Senate before
it goes home for the year.
Reid hopes to move about 20 more nominees later this week in
a process he started over the weekend, when delaying tactics by
conservative Republicans on a government spending bill kept the
Senate in session unexpectedly and gave him an opening.
Last year, Democrats infuriated Republicans by changing
Senate rules so government nominations can advance to
confirmation votes by a simple majority of the 100-member
Senate, rather than a 60-vote supermajority.
Still, some nominations have languished. Obama nominated
Murthy a year ago, but some Republicans and the National Rifle
Association criticized his gun-control views. Senator Ted Cruz,
a conservative Republican, called Murthy an "anti-gun activist."
Murthy, who has been working as an internal medicine
physician in Boston, also advocated the Affordable Care Act,
Obama's signature health initiative and anathema to most
Republicans.
Supporters of Murthy noted more than 100 public health
organizations endorsed him, calling him a "well qualified,
forward-thinking, innovative leader with a strong commitment to
public health."
"Does that sound like a political hack when 100
organizations say that about this doctor?" said Senator Dick
Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat.
Two other nominees cleared procedural votes Monday: Daniel
Santos to serve on the Defense Nuclear Facilities board, and
Frank Rose as assistant secretary of state.
On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on Saldana and Antony
Blinken, nominated for the No. 2 post in the State Department.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by John Whitesides, Lisa
Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)