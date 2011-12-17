WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. President Barack Obama has signed into law a spending bill that Congress approved to keep the government running, the White House said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Senate had passed the $915 billion bill to fund most federal activities through next September and avert a government shutdown. It had cleared the House of Representatives on Friday.

A number of government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency and Labor Department, faced the possibility of shutting down this weekend without the legislation to replenish their funding. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Eric Walsh)