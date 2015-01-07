(Adds details, comment from Republican lawmaker)
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The White House said on
Wednesday that President Barack Obama would veto a
Republican-backed bill that would reduce the number of people
who qualify for employer-based health insurance under his
signature Affordable Care Act.
The bill, introduced on Tuesday in the U.S. House of
Representatives, aims to require companies to offer healthcare
coverage to employees who work 40 hours per week, instead of the
30-hour threshold under the reforms known as Obamacare.
Republicans argue that Obamacare has caused employers to cut
worker hours in order to avoid offering health coverage. Their
plan to move back to the 40-hour week standard for health
benefits was endorsed by the National Retail Federation on
Wednesday.
But the White House argued that the Republican bill would
weaken provisions designed to maintain employer-based health
insurance coverage. The bill "would shift costs to taxpayers,
put workers' hours at risk, and disrupt health insurance
coverage," the White House said in a statement.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated in July that a
shift back to the 40-hour standard would increase the federal
deficit by $45.7 billion from 2015 to 2024 and reduce the number
of people receiving employer-based benefits while increasing
the number of uninsured Americans.
Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Representative Paul Ryan, the
new House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, said the current
30-hour standard is depriving part-time workers of income.
"There is bipartisan recognition that Obamacare will reduce
take-home pay but the president is showing once again that
protecting his law is a higher priority than protecting these
workers' wages," Buck said in a statement.
The measure is one of several that Republicans, who now
control both chambers of Congress, are planning to pass early
this year to chip away at Obama's healthcare law.
There is support within the party for legislation to repeal
an excise tax on medical devices such as artificial joints that
helps pay for Obamacare insurance subsidies.
