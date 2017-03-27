WASHINGTON, March 27 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will not seek to repeal Obamacare taxes as a part of expected tax reform legislation, the top House Republican on tax policy said on Monday.

"We never envisioned bringing Obamacare taxes into that (reform) effort and I still don't," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters.

Obamacare taxes "go away when we repeal and replace. And so regrettably, they stay in place," Brady said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler)