WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday President Barack Obama does not seem to support releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a way to curb rising gasoline prices.

"It didn't appear to me that the president believes using SPR would have any meaningful effect on gas prices," Boehner told reporters in reference to a meeting that congressional leaders held with Obama on Wednesday. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; editing by Mohammad Zargham)