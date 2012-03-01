(Adds quote and detail)
WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday President
Barack Obama does not seem to support releasing oil from the
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a way to curb rising
gasoline prices.
"It didn't appear to me that the president believes using
SPR would have any meaningful effect on gas prices," Boehner
told reporters in reference to a meeting that congressional
leaders held with Obama on Wednesday.
The White House has been weighing a possible release of oil
from the federal oil reserve, which was created in the 1970s to
help the United States cope with supply emergencies.
Some leading Democrats in Congress have been encouraging
Obama, who is seeking re-election in November, to tap the
reserve as retail gasoline prices have been marching steadily
toward $4 a gallon.
Boehner said that "just releasing SPR without coordination
with our allies throughout the world, all it does is shift where
the supply is coming from."
Last year, the Obama administration ordered a release of oil
from the reserve in coordination with a drawdown by other
International Energy Agency member countries. The move was in
response to supply concerns over turmoil in Libya, a producer of
high-quality oil. The action briefly pushed prices down.
World oil prices have been rising on tensions caused by
sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program and in the run-up to
the higher-demand summer driving season in the United States.
Western countries say Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons, a
charge Tehran denies.
As fuel prices soar in the election year, Obama
administration officials have held out the possibility of
tapping the oil reserve. Obama's lunchtime meeting on Wednesday
with congressional leaders focused on energy policy and job
creation legislation.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; editing by Mohammad Zargham)