By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A U.S. lawmaker who has been
leading the charge against frivolous but expensive patent
litigation released the draft of a bill on Monday aimed at
hemming in so-called "patent trolls."
Representative Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House
Judiciary Committee, released a second discussion draft of a
measure that would broaden the power of judges to award fees to
the winner of a patent infringement lawsuit, among other steps.
Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia, is working on the
measure with his counterpart on the Senate Judiciary Committee,
Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy. There is no firm timeline on
when the legislation might be introduced.
A variety of bills have been introduced on Capitol Hill this
year aimed at reducing the number of times that companies face
unfounded patent infringement litigation, often from companies
known derisively as patent trolls.
The effort is backed by Cisco Systems Inc, Apple
Inc, Google Inc and other technology
powerhouses. The companies have been sued repeatedly by
"non-practicing entities," or companies that license patents as
their primary business. Google has estimated the cost of such
litigation to the U.S. economy at $30 billion a year.
The White House in June urged Congress to take steps to curb
these lawsuits, and there are other proposals circulating on
Capitol Hill.
Goodlatte's discussion draft calls for a change in how many
documents can be requested before the trial begins, which is
important because of the huge expense in gathering the material.
"The idea here is to limit discovery to a set of core
documents that you need to prove your case," said Matt Levy, the
patent counsel for the Computer and Communications Industry
Association. "The discovery process has definitely been abused."
Goodlatte's draft also requires infringement complaints to
specify what portion of a patent is infringed and what the
infringing product is. It also requires transparency about who
owns the patent.
Additionally, it broadens a company's ability to ask the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to review a patent to ensure it
is valid.
The Software and Information Industry Association, a trade
group for software and related companies praised the draft as "a
crucial legislative step toward achieving strong and effective
patent litigation reform."