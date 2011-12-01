Dec 1 The Obama administration has warned that
the U.S. economy will take a hit if Congress does not extend
expiring payroll tax cuts. But Democratic and Republican
lawmakers are divided on how to pay for the extension and who
should benefit from the lower tax rate.
If the sides cannot reach an agreement before the end of
the year, the payroll tax rate for employees will revert to 6.2
percent from 4.2 percent. The rate for employers remained at
6.2 percent this year.
The payroll tax funds the Social Security retirement
program. Employers and and employees each pay 6.2 percent on
the first $106,800 of wages.
Below is a summary of their proposals.
DEMOCRATIC PLAN
* The payroll tax rate for employees would be cut further
to 3.1 percent.
* Employers' tax rate would be reduced to 3.1 percent on
the first $5 million of a company's wage bill.
* Businesses would get a break from payroll taxes if they
increased their payrolls by $50 million from the previous year
by hiring new workers or increasing salaries of the existing
labor force.
* To pay for the tax extension, a new tax would be slapped
on those earning more than $1 million.
REPUBLICAN PLAN
* The 4.2 percent payroll tax rate for employees would be
extended by one year.
* Federal workers' salaries would be frozen for three more
years in order to help pay for the payroll tax rate extension.
* The eligibility requirements for jobless benefits, food
stamps and healthcare programs for the elderly would be
tightened.