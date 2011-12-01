Dec 1 The Obama administration has warned that the U.S. economy will take a hit if Congress does not extend expiring payroll tax cuts. But Democratic and Republican lawmakers are divided on how to pay for the extension and who should benefit from the lower tax rate.

If the sides cannot reach an agreement before the end of the year, the payroll tax rate for employees will revert to 6.2 percent from 4.2 percent. The rate for employers remained at 6.2 percent this year.

The payroll tax funds the Social Security retirement program. Employers and and employees each pay 6.2 percent on the first $106,800 of wages.

Below is a summary of their proposals.

DEMOCRATIC PLAN

* The payroll tax rate for employees would be cut further to 3.1 percent.

* Employers' tax rate would be reduced to 3.1 percent on the first $5 million of a company's wage bill.

* Businesses would get a break from payroll taxes if they increased their payrolls by $50 million from the previous year by hiring new workers or increasing salaries of the existing labor force.

* To pay for the tax extension, a new tax would be slapped on those earning more than $1 million.

REPUBLICAN PLAN

* The 4.2 percent payroll tax rate for employees would be extended by one year.

* Federal workers' salaries would be frozen for three more years in order to help pay for the payroll tax rate extension.

* The eligibility requirements for jobless benefits, food stamps and healthcare programs for the elderly would be tightened.