By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, June 9
WASHINGTON, June 9 A U.S. Senate panel disclosed
Thursday it is investigating pay TV competition and customer
service issues and will call executives from top cable and
satellite providers to testify.
Senators Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who chairs a panel
on investigations and Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat,
said in a statement Thursday that they will hold a June 23
hearing that will include testimony from Comcast Corp,
Charter Communications, DirectTV, a unit of AT&T Inc
and Dish Network Corp.
The companies did not immediately comment or respond to
requests for comment.
The pair said in a joint statement the panel has been
investigating the largest cable and satellite TV companies for
more than a year, looking at potential barriers to competition
in the industry, "including the difficulties faced by companies
attempting to create innovative new television delivery models."
The committee has also been examining billing, fees, refunds
and other customer service issues.
"We believe our hearing will be a big step forward for
consumers, allowing them to understand how their TV providers
really work and make informed decisions about their video
service," the pair said.
The senators noted that a recent American Customer
Satisfaction Index survey found pay television service ranked
near the bottom of the 43 industries surveyed - a year after the
pay-TV industry tied for the lowest score among all industries
ranked.
The hearing comes as the Federal Communications Commission
has proposed allowing consumers to swap pricey cable and other
pay TV boxes for cheaper devices and apps, a change that would
boost competition in the $20 billion television set-top box
market.
The new proposed rule, unveiled by FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
in January, would allow customers to obtain video services from
providers such as Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and
Tivo Inc, instead of cable, satellite and other
television providers.
The proposal has set off a frenzied lobbying battle pitting
a tech industry eager to tap into the lucrative market against
cable and TV companies, which could lose billions of dollars in
rental fees for set-top boxes.
The FCC says 99 percent of U.S. customers now must get their
boxes from their cable companies, and they pay on average $231 a
year to lease the devices.
Cable companies say the video marketplace is already
evolving as more customers replace traditional pay TV services
with streaming Internet video.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)