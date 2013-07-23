By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 23 A U.S. Supreme Court ruling
giving regulators the right to sue drugmakers for agreements
that delay sale of cheaper generic pharmaceuticals should deter
some of the most egregious deals and allow the agency to better
fight others, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez
told lawmakers on Tuesday.
At issue are deals - often called "pay for delay" - where
brand-name drugmakers settle patent infringement lawsuits by
paying generic companies to postpone marketing their cheaper
versions of the products.
The FTC says the deals cost consumers and the U.S.
government an additional $3.5 billion on drug costs each year by
keeping cheaper generic drugs off the market for longer.
Despite this, defenders of the practice say a generic
version of a drug usually comes to market before its patent
expires and, as a result, consumers still enjoy savings on drug
costs.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Judiciary Committee's
antitrust panel, is a critic of the deals and of the argument
that they make it easier to end court fights.
"Pharmaceutical litigation can be settled without these cash
sweeteners," she said at a hearing to discuss them.
The Supreme Court recently ruled that regulators could
challenge the deals but declined the FTC's request to declare
them illegal. The agency has fought the practice for more than a
decade.
Following the June 17 Supreme Court decision, the FTC plans
to pursue pay for delay cases that it is already litigating and
investigate new settlements to determine if they are legal,
Ramirez said.
"The vast majority of patent settlements do not involve (pay
for delay)," said Ramirez. "What we are trying to stop are
anti-competitive settlements."
Ramirez stopped short of indicating whether any cases now
being considered would likely end in litigation. The FTC
identified 40 settlements in the 2012 fiscal year that it
considered pay-for-delay deals.
Speaking for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers
of America trade group, Diane Bieri said it took drug companies
$1 billion and 10 to 15 years to bring an innovative product to
market.
She said the deals generally allow generic drugs to hit
pharmacy shelves before the patent expires.
CASES IN THE PIPELINE
One of the cases that the FTC is litigating - and the one
the Supreme Court weighed in on - involves AndroGel, a gel used
to treat men with low testosterone.
In that case, brand-name drugmaker Solvay Pharmaceuticals
Inc, now owned by AbbVie, agreed to pay as much as $30
million annually to generic makers Actavis Inc,
previously Watson Pharmaceuticals; Paddock Laboratories Inc, now
part of Perrigo Co ; and Par Pharmaceutical Cos
.
Under the deal, the three would keep their generic versions
off the market until 2015. The patent expires in 2020.
A second involves Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva
. In 2008, the FTC accused Cephalon of paying four
companies to not sell a generic version of its wakefulness drug
Provigil. That case was put on hold pending the Supreme Court
decision.
Senators Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Chuck
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, have introduced legislation this
year to make the deals illegal unless a judge determines
otherwise.
Ralph Neas, chief executive of the Generic Pharmaceutical
Association industry group, said that the Supreme Court's
decision to refrain from declaring the deals illegal would lead
lawmakers to be wary of Klobuchar's bill.
"I believe that we now have a bipartisan consensus against
the bill in the Senate," said Neas, who supports pay-for-delay
deals. "It would put in jeopardy the entire business model that
brings generic medicines to the market on average 81 months
before patent expiration."
Senators Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, and David Vitter,
a Louisiana Republican, have a second bill which would strip a
generic company of its exclusive right to challenge a patented
drug if it makes a "pay for delay" deal.