WASHINGTON, June 27 A massive transportation funding bill that the U.S. Congress is trying to pass by week's end will not include a Republican proposal forcing quick approval of the Canada-to-U.S. Keystone oil pipeline, a senior Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

"Keystone is out," said the aide, who asked not to be identified. The aide added that while House-Senate negotiators are close to an overall deal on the transportation bill, they have not yet wrapped it up.

The House and Senate aim to pass the bill by Friday to fund road, bridge and mass transit funding projects. It also is likely to contain a provision to extend low student loan rates for another year. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)