June 4 A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers
introduced legislation on Thursday to boost protections for
pregnant workers in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court
ruling that revived discrimination claims by a former United
Parcel Service Inc driver.
Federal law currently prohibits employers from firing,
refusing to hire or otherwise discriminating against pregnant
women. But while companies are legally required to provide
"reasonable accommodations" for disabled workers, the same is
not true for pregnant employees.
The bill, sponsored by Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania,
would require employers to make minor modifications to job
duties for pregnant employees.
The issue surfaced this year at the Supreme Court, which in
March said former UPS driver Peggy Young could proceed with
claims that the company discriminated against her by refusing
her request to handle lighter packages while she was pregnant.
Though the court revived Young's lawsuit, it rejected her
broader claim that employers must provide the same
accommodations to pregnant women that they give to injured or
disabled workers.
Lawmakers Thursday said the case highlighted the need for
stronger protections in the law.
"No worker should live in fear that her job is at risk
simply because she's pregnant," said Casey, a Democrat.
The group of lawmakers backing the bill includes Senator
Kelly Ayotte, a Republican from New Hampshire, but it was
unclear if Republican leadership in Congress would support it.
The bill has introduced in the House of Representatives by
Congressman Jerrold Nadler of New York, a Democrat.
According to Casey's office, nearly 5 percent of employed
women of childbearing age give birth each year, and 62 percent
of pregnant women and new mothers work.
Pregnancy discrimination claims have been on the rise in
recent years, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission. The agency has filed 44 lawsuits against employers
including pregnancy-related claims since 2011.
But the claims can be difficult to prove. On Monday, a jury
in New Jersey ruled in favor of pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co
in a lawsuit brought by a former department director who
said she was passed over for a promotion because she was
pregnant.
Merck, accounting firm KPMG and retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc,
among others, also are facing class action lawsuits that include
similar claims.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom Brown)