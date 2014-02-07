Feb 7 The U.S. government must continue to offer assistance to consumers facing spikes in propane prices this winter, a bipartisan coalition of Senators said on Friday.

The lawmakers asked President Barack Obama to direct agencies to use their authority to mitigate the impact of a domestic propane shortage and to review all options to help facilitate propane deliveries to affected areas. (Reporting by Ros Krasny. Editing by Andre Grenon)