By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. Democrats said on Tuesday
they are making a push to help Puerto Rico reorganize its hefty
debt load as part of a large spending bill now being negotiated
in Congress.
Puerto Rico is struggling with $72 billion in debt while 45
percent of its citizens live in poverty. The governor of the
U.S. territory has warned that it is running out of cash.
Democrats said the U.S. territory's bankruptcy crisis is now
part of negotiations with Republicans over the spending bill,
which needs to be passed by Friday to keep the U.S. federal
government operating.
Democratic Representative Joe Crowley of New York said
lawmakers want the territory to have the ability to reorganize
its own debt.
"I think 3.5 million (people) who live in Puerto Rico are
looking for the same relief that every state and municipality
has," Crowley told reporters.
The island does not have access to Chapter 9 of the U.S.
bankruptcy code, which governs municipal insolvencies and allows
public entities including cities, towns and municipal agencies
to file for bankruptcy restructuring.
An existing bill to extend bankruptcy protections to Puerto
Rico has made little headway in Congress so far; neither has a
proposal to improve the island's federal healthcare funding.
The Obama administration has urged lawmakers to help Puerto
Rico, but influential Republicans in Congress, which the party
controls, have opposed the idea.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch is among
Republicans who have said there can be no help for Puerto Rico
without better financial disclosure.
House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer said Democrats wanted
the Puerto Rico issue included in the spending bill to fund U.S.
government agencies and the military through fiscal 2016, or in
a bill to deal with a number of expired business tax breaks.
As talks over the $1 trillion U.S. spending bill dragged on,
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives said on
Tuesday they would seek to pass a stop-gap spending bill to
avoid a government shutdown early on Saturday.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Hay)