WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.

The spokesman, George Thompson, said the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is expected to announce a confirmation hearing date on Thursday.

He added the committee now has Puzder's certification from the Office of Government Ethics, and expects the panel will receive other relevant paperwork on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)