By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, April 26
Republican lawmakers
launched the next round in their fight against federal
regulation on Wednesday, helped by at least one Democrat, as the
U.S. Senate began work on legislation to change nearly every
step agencies take in creating and applying new rules.
Republicans have said they deem lightening federal
regulation, which they consider costly and burdensome, as much a
priority as overhauling healthcare and rewriting the tax code.
For most of President Donald Trump's first 100 days, the
Republican-led Congress attacked regulation by passing
resolutions to wipe some of former Democratic President Barack
Obama's rules off the books under the Congressional Review Act.
Trump also ordered agencies to scrap two existing rules every
time they enact a new one.
Just before Trump's January inauguration, the House of
Representatives passed the "Regulatory Accountability Act,"
combining a half dozen bills to radically change government
regulation.
On Wednesday, Senator Rob Portman, a Ohio Republican, and
Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a North Dakota Democrat, introduced a
version of the act for that chamber. If it passes, the bill will
be combined with the House version for Trump to sign into law.
The bill would bring "our outdated federal regulatory
process into the 21st Century by requiring agencies to use the
best scientific and economic data available, strengthening
checks and balances, and giving the public a voice in the
process," Portman said in a statement.
It requires stricter cost-benefit analysis, use of the "best
available science" to craft rules, and reviews of regulations,
according to a summary.
The bill diverges from the House version on what is known as
the "Chevron Deference," based on a Supreme Court ruling that
courts should defer to agencies' interpretations of statutes
governing their rulemaking.
The House legislation eliminates the Chevron Deference,
while the Senate one creates a judicial review process where
courts can decide if agencies comply with the law and then
remand non-compliant rules to agencies. Courts would also review
factual determinations used in drafting rules costing more than
$1 billion annually.
Environmental and labor groups said the Senate bill could
block needed new regulations and weaken existing ones.
"This bill would tilt the scales in favor of polluters at
the public’s expense," said Scott Slesinger, legislative
director of the Natural Resources Defense Council. "It would
make it virtually impossible to safeguard the public from dirty
air, unsafe drinking water and other health threats.”
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)