By David Lawder
| HERSHEY, Pa.
HERSHEY, Pa. Jan 16 Congressional Republican
leaders tried to hammer home a simple message to restive
conservatives at a policy retreat this week: Have your say, but
be prepared to make some compromises if you want to pass
substantial legislation.
The effort was part civics lesson on the differences between
the House of Representatives and the more moderate and
deliberative Senate, and part appeal to push forward an agenda
aimed at increasing trade, improving border security, rewriting
an outdated tax code and making healthcare changes.
Since winning control of the Senate for the first time in
eight years in November, in elections that also handed them
their biggest House majority since 1947, expectations have grown
among many Republicans that they can force their will on
Democrats and break through years of partisan gridlock in
Congress.
But Republicans in the House, where conservative Tea Party
members have a strong influence, could get an early taste of
disappointment in coming weeks as the Senate struggles to pass a
House bill nullifying President Barack Obama's recent executive
order lifting the threat of deportation for millions of
undocumented immigrants.
The Senate, where Democrats have enough votes to block the
measure, is unlikely to pass the bill. Some Republicans also
fear a hard line could damage their party's brand among
Hispanics as the 2016 presidential race begins to take shape.
"We're going to be able to pass more conservative policies
than the Senate can get passed," said Representative Luke
Messer, who now chairs the House Republican Policy Committee.
"Senators are reminding us to temper our expectations."
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in
this Pennsylvania resort he would only move forward on some
contentious proposals, such as major changes to federal benefits
programs or tax reform, if there was bipartisan support and a
buy-in from Obama.
Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House
Republican, held out the 1996 welfare reforms as a model for a
Republican-controlled Congress working with a Democratic
president, Bill Clinton.
After aggressive House-driven welfare cuts were twice vetoed
by Clinton, Republicans retooled them into a welfare-to-work
program that ultimately became law. It contained one-sixth of
the original proposed savings but was hailed as a major victory,
lawmakers who heard Scalise's presentation said.
But some House members said they would still push bills that
reflect their conservative principles and not concern themselves
with what the Senate can achieve.
"That shouldn't stop us from fighting for what we want,"
said Representative Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. He co-authored
an amendment to the Department of Homeland Security funding
bill, approved by the House on Wednesday, that blocks spending
on Obama's executive immigration actions.
Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma acknowledged more work
was needed to heal divisions between House and Senate
Republicans.
"We know it will be better, but the new Jerusalem hasn't
arrived," he said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan;
Editing by John Whitesides and Tom Brown)