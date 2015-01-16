HERSHEY, Pa. Jan 16 Congressional Republican leaders tried to hammer home a simple message to restive conservatives at a policy retreat this week: Have your say, but be prepared to make some compromises if you want to pass substantial legislation.

The effort was part civics lesson on the differences between the House of Representatives and the more moderate and deliberative Senate, and part appeal to push forward an agenda aimed at increasing trade, improving border security, rewriting an outdated tax code and making healthcare changes.

Since winning control of the Senate for the first time in eight years in November, in elections that also handed them their biggest House majority since 1947, expectations have grown among many Republicans that they can force their will on Democrats and break through years of partisan gridlock in Congress.

But Republicans in the House, where conservative Tea Party members have a strong influence, could get an early taste of disappointment in coming weeks as the Senate struggles to pass a House bill nullifying President Barack Obama's recent executive order lifting the threat of deportation for millions of undocumented immigrants.

The Senate, where Democrats have enough votes to block the measure, is unlikely to pass the bill. Some Republicans also fear a hard line could damage their party's brand among Hispanics as the 2016 presidential race begins to take shape.

"We're going to be able to pass more conservative policies than the Senate can get passed," said Representative Luke Messer, who now chairs the House Republican Policy Committee. "Senators are reminding us to temper our expectations."

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in this Pennsylvania resort he would only move forward on some contentious proposals, such as major changes to federal benefits programs or tax reform, if there was bipartisan support and a buy-in from Obama.

Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican, held out the 1996 welfare reforms as a model for a Republican-controlled Congress working with a Democratic president, Bill Clinton.

After aggressive House-driven welfare cuts were twice vetoed by Clinton, Republicans retooled them into a welfare-to-work program that ultimately became law. It contained one-sixth of the original proposed savings but was hailed as a major victory, lawmakers who heard Scalise's presentation said.

But some House members said they would still push bills that reflect their conservative principles and not concern themselves with what the Senate can achieve.

"That shouldn't stop us from fighting for what we want," said Representative Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. He co-authored an amendment to the Department of Homeland Security funding bill, approved by the House on Wednesday, that blocks spending on Obama's executive immigration actions.

Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma acknowledged more work was needed to heal divisions between House and Senate Republicans.

"We know it will be better, but the new Jerusalem hasn't arrived," he said. (Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by John Whitesides and Tom Brown)