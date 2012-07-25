WASHINGTON, July 25 Democrats in the U.S. Senate
on Wednesday rejected a Republican plan to extend all expiring
individual tax rates, with the help of two Republicans, in a
largely symbolic vote ahead of the November elections.
The bill would have renewed tax cuts originally enacted
under former Republican President George W. Bush in 2001 and
2003, for all income levels.
The Senate will later vote on a Democratic version of the
legislation which would extend the lower tax rates for the vast
majority of Americans but would raise tax rates for income
earned above $250,000.
Republican Senators Scott Brown, facing a tight re-election
race in Massachusetts, and moderate Susan Collins voted with
Democrats to defeat the bill.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Fred Barbash and Phil
Berlowitz)