By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Two influential U.S.
lawmakers on Thursday criticized the financial industry for
saying in public that a new rule on retirement advice could have
"dire consequences," but then speaking optimistically about it
with shareholders.
The proposed rule would create a "fiduciary standard,"
meaning that brokers who give retirement must act in their
clients' best interest. The goal is to protect retirees from
buying unnecessary products that line their brokers' pockets.
In public, financial and insurance companies have warned the
proposal could drive up costs and stop them from offering
retirement services such as annuities to middle- and
lower-income people.
"Some of these same companies are providing very different
assessments to their own investors," Senator Elizabeth Warren, a
Massachusetts Democrat pushing for financial reform, and
Representative Elijah Cummings, the most powerful Democrat on
the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, wrote in a
letter to the White House and Labor Department.
Quoting from company earnings calls, the lawmakers said
firms have given "a much more sanguine view of the impact of the
rule, explaining that it will have few, if any, negative impacts
on their financial advisers, their clients, or their bottom
line, and may even create new business opportunities."
Most of the insurers highlighted in the letter said their
public warnings that the proposal could limit customers' access
to services did not contradict reassurances to investors that
they could withstand regulatory changes.
"We have a business mix and business strategies that enable
us to navigate that potential disruption better than most of our
competitors, but that does not lessen our concerns about
unintended consequences for American households," said Scot
Hoffman, a spokesman for Prudential Financial Inc.
A spokesman for Transamerica, Gregory Tucker, said the unit
of Aegon NV "has been very consistent" in its view the
rule would not be in customers' best interests and would
"deprive many middle-income Americans" of professional advice.
He added that Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendt, on an earnings call,
"noted that its companies have managed to adjust to various
market requirements."
Lincoln Financial Group spokesman Michael Arcaro, said the
company supported the standard but wanted variable annuities to
continue to be regulated like other insurance products or that
the rule address the difference between insurance products and
mutual funds.
The company told shareholders it could have to sell other
products that would not be affected by the rule.
"The products that Lincoln would pivot toward, however, may
not provide the same flexibility and opportunity for growing
income as variable annuities," he said.
The fiduciary standard is part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law. Regulators have not yet turned it into an
enforceable rule.
The Labor Department, which regulates retirement plan
advice, withdrew its initial proposal in 2011 after widespread
criticism. Last month it sent a new version to the White House's
Office of Management and Budget. The text will become public
after that office finishes its review.
The House of Representatives is advancing legislation for an
alternative. A corresponding bill was introduced in the Senate
last week.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)