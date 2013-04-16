De Beers seeks to bolster defences against impostor diamonds
LONDON, Feb 28 Diamond specialists De Beers has rolled out a new machine to prove the authenticity of diamonds to ward off the threat of synthetic stones masquerading as real ones.
WASHINGTON, April 16 An envelope sent to Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi tested positive for ricin, Senator Dick Durbin told reporters after a group of lawmakers were briefed by the FBI.
Ricin is a lethal poison found naturally in castor beans.
A spokeswoman for Wicker referred inquiries to U.S. Capitol Police. A spokesman for Capitol Police could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Tricia Zengerle and Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Eric Beech)
LONDON, Feb 28 Diamond specialists De Beers has rolled out a new machine to prove the authenticity of diamonds to ward off the threat of synthetic stones masquerading as real ones.
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 EU nations reached a compromise on long-awaited reforms to the carbon emissions market on Tuesday, moving the European Union closer to adopting key rules to deliver on its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris climate accord.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)