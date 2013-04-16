WASHINGTON, April 16 An envelope sent to Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi tested positive for ricin, Senator Dick Durbin told reporters after a group of lawmakers were briefed by the FBI.

Ricin is a lethal poison found naturally in castor beans.

A spokeswoman for Wicker referred inquiries to U.S. Capitol Police. A spokesman for Capitol Police could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Tricia Zengerle and Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Eric Beech)