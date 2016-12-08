WASHINGTON Dec 8 A group of 12 Republican and
15 Democratic U.S. senators signed a letter sent to
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to take a
tough line against Russia over what they termed its "military
land grab" in Ukraine.
"In light of Russia's continued aggression and repeated
refusal to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereign
right to choose its own destiny, we also renew our call for the
United States to increase political, economic and military
support for Ukraine," said the letter, led by Democratic Senator
Richard Durbin and Republican Rob Portman, the co-chairmen of
the Senate Ukraine caucus, and seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)