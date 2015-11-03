WASHINGTON Nov 3 New U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that a long-term transportation bill would undergo an open process in the House of Representatives this week, with "lots of amendments" receiving votes.

Ryan, in his first news briefing after becoming speaker last week, said the bill would authorize roads, bridges and rail transit projects for six years with three years of guaranteed funding, but if more offsets could be found, the funding period could be extended. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)