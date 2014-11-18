Nov 18 Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan has
been tapped by Republican leaders to chair the tax-writing
Committee on Ways and Means in the U.S. House of Representatives
during the next congressional session.
Ryan, the outgoing head of the House budget panel and Ways
and Means member since 2000, was recommended by the Republican
Steering Committee on Tuesday for the post.
Recommended committee leaders will be ratified by Republican
lawmakers at a later date.
"We have a lot of work to do to get our economy back on
track, and the Ways and Means Committee will be at the forefront
of reform," Ryan said.
The panel has jurisdiction over funding the U.S. government
funding through taxes, and programs such as Social Security and
Medicare.
