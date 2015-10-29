By Andy Sullivan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Republican presidential
candidates who promise to cut and simplify U.S. taxes would find
a powerful ally if they reach the White House: House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.
The newly elected speaker is a long-time champion of
thoroughly overhauling the tax code, a politically difficult
project that has eluded Washington since 1986.
"How reassuring it would be if we actually fixed the tax
code," said Ryan, who ran for vice president in 2012, in his
acceptance speech after being elected speaker on Thursday.
In his former roles heading budget and tax committees, Ryan
built Republican support for dramatic changes in how the nation
raises and spends money, perhaps encouraging presidential
candidates to think big too, conservative tax experts said.
"The level of consensus is very strong," said Grover
Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, a conservative
group that advocates for lower taxes and smaller government.
Although their tax rhetoric is often short on details, the
Republican Party's numerous presidential contenders agree on two
things: taxes are too high and too complicated.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and real-estate mogul
Donald Trump would consolidate the existing seven income-tax
brackets to three and raise deductions for low-income filers.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio would create two tax brackets
and introduce a new child tax credit, while Texas Senator Ted
Cruz favors a flat tax of 10 percent.
Former business executive Carly Fiorina would cut the tax
code to three pages. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson calls for a
flat tax based on biblical principles.
Any tax overhaul, especially the radical approach that some
candidates favor, would face huge obstacles. Most would cause
sharp declines in government revenues, which could mean slashing
popular health and retirement programs.
Bush's and Cruz's tax plans would collect $3.7 trillion less
over 10 years, while Rubio's plan would reduce revenues by $6
trillion and Trump's would result in a whopping $12 trillion
drop, according to the Tax Foundation, a free-market think tank.
Efforts to close loopholes likely would meet a buzz-saw of
opposition. Homeowners, for example, would fight any effort to
reduce the home mortgage interest deduction, a tax subsidy that
costs the U.S. Treasury $70 billion a year in lost revenue.
"These plans are aspirational," said James Pethokoukis, a
fellow with the conservative American Enterprise Institute. "The
fact that you have these huge, popular tax breaks really limits
what you can do."
Ryan's predecessor as House speaker, John Boehner, showed
little interest in tackling a tax code overhaul. "Blah, blah,
blah, blah," he said in 2014 when asked about one plan, which
gained little traction.
Ryan, by contrast, had planned to overhaul taxes as chairman
of the Ways and Means Committee before he reluctantly agreed to
take Boehner's job.
With a Republican in the White House, "it is quite likely in
the first two years you see an attempt to do a dramatic overhaul
of the tax code," said Rohit Kumar, a former top Republican
Senate aide who is now with PwC.
Even if Republicans win control of the White House and both
chambers of Congress, they probably would not have big enough
majorities to move legislation without Democratic support.
"At the end of the day, I think they'd step back from the
precipice and just tinker around with the current system," said
Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute's Tax
Policy Center.
"But you never know. We are living in strange times," he
said.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Dan
Grebler)