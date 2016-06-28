By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 28
WASHINGTON, June 28 Democratic U.S. presidential
hopeful Bernie Sanders brought his firebrand rhetoric back to
the floor of the Senate on Tuesday to condemn a White
House-backed bill on Puerto Rico's financial crisis as
"colonialism at its worst."
Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who turned an
unlikely presidential bid into a political movement to combat
inequality, warned that legislation due for a crucial Senate
vote on Wednesday would subject Puerto Rico to Republican
trickle-down economics and favor "vulture capitalists" at the
expense of the island's increasingly impoverished population.
An aide said it was the first time Sanders has spoken in the
Senate since December.
"Does that sound like the kind of morality that should be
passed here in the United States Senate?" Sanders fumed during
an eight-minute appearance to support an hours-long speech by
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who opposes
the bill.
The Vermont senator used his appearance to rail against
details of the legislation, which would put much of Puerto
Rico's management in the hands of a seven-member oversight board
and require the island to pay $370 million over five years for
the board's administration costs even as it cuts funding for
education, healthcare and pensions.
In an exchange with Menendez, Sanders said, "How in God's
name do you run up an administrative cost of $370 million,"
adding, "I know this sounds so absurd that people may think I'm
misleading them."
"Would my friend from New Jersey agree that this is
colonialism at its worst?" asked Sanders, who announced last
week that he would vote for presumptive Democratic presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton in her November election contest against
Republican Donald Trump.
"Oh absolutely," replied Menendez.
The Puerto Rico bill, which has already been passed by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives, faces opposition
from both sides of the aisle in the Senate. Nevertheless, the
Obama administration and Republican leaders are trying to get
the bill passed before a July 1 deadline, when the island is
scheduled to make a $1.9 billion payment on its $70 billion
debt.
