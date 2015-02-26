WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he was still waiting for the Senate to pass a Homeland Security funding bill before he decides whether to support a version of it without immigration restrictions.

"The House has done its work. And when the Senate does its work, we'll let you know how we're going to proceed," Boehner said at a news conference at the Capitol.

Senate Democratic and Republican leaders reached a tentative deal on Wednesday to proceed with a "clean" funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security. The department faces a partial shutdown in less than 48 hours unless Congress renews its spending authority. (Reporting By David Lawder)