WASHINGTON Feb 26 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives were meeting on Thursday to discuss a
three-week extension of funding that would avert a partial
shutdown of the domestic security agency, a senior House
Republican aide said.
Lawmakers face a midnight deadline on Friday to pass a
funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, which
spearheads domestic counterterrorism operations, and a temporary
extension of funding would give them more time to resolve their
differences.
Republicans in the House have tried to attach measures to
block President Barack Obama's immigration actions, while the
Senate is moving toward passing a "clean" bill that does not
include those restrictions.
