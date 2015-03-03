WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told Republican members the House would vote Tuesday on the Senate's plan to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which could end the impasse over the agency, according to a person who was at the meeting.

The department got a short-term extension last week but runs out of funding authority again on Friday. House Republicans wanted to use the spending legislation to block President Barack Obama's recent immigration actions, but House Democrats prefer a so-called 'clean' extension bill passed by the Senate. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)