By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, April 12 The U.S. Congress on Friday
voted to repeal a plan to require Internet posting of a vast
database of financial disclosures from congressional staff and
many executive branch employees required by a new
ethics-in-government law.
Neither chamber debated the measure, which amends the STOCK
Act, passed with great fanfare last year to prevent lawmakers,
their staffs and other government officials from using insider
knowledge about policymaking to profit from stock trades and
other investments. The disclosures of potentially sensitive
financial information were due to begin on Monday.
Under the bill passed by the Senate on Thursday and by the
House of Representatives on Friday - without a hearing or a
recorded vote in either case - officials still must file
disclosures of financial transactions, but they no longer have
to file online in a way that is easily accessible to the public.
Congress, criticized for its slow pace and partisanship on
most issues, managed to overcome both. No Republican or Democrat
objected to the unanimous passage, which consumed about 10
seconds worth of time in the Senate and 14 seconds in the House,
according to official records.
The repeal came in response to fears expressed that cyber
criminals, either individuals or agents of some foreign
countries, could have gained access to the financial data that
was to have been posted online.
Rory Cooper, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Eric
Cantor, said the congressional action was based on findings of a
study by the nonpartisan National Academy of Public
Administration. "This was their recommendation and the House and
Senate agreed it was the best course of action," he said.
The STOCK Act (an acronym for Stop Trading on Congressional
Knowledge) became law a year ago and was intended to deter
insider trading by members of Congress who could use information
about pending legislation for financial gain. The measure was
expanded to include the executive branch of government.
Last August, Congress exempted thousands of top military
officers and civilian government officials from having to post
their financial assets such as bank accounts, stock and mutual
fund holdings and investment properties.
Lisa Rosenberg of the Sunlight Foundation, a nonprofit
public interest group, said the repeal "undermines the intent"
of the law to ensure that government insiders are not profiting
from non-public information.
"Are we going to return to the days when the public can use
the Internet to research everything except what their government
is doing?" Rosenberg said.
She noted that the legislation makes Internet filing
optional for elected officials and individuals subject to Senate
confirmation while eliminating the online requirement entirely
for employees, as well as a requirement in the original law
making the filings "searchable."