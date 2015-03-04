WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama will sign a bill funding the U.S. Homeland Security Department as soon as he receives it, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"Today, after far too long, Congress finally voted to fully fund their mission," Obama said in the statement. "To make sure the Americans who protect our country and our people have the resources they need to get the job done, I will sign this bill into law as soon as I receive it."

