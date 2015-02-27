(Adds vote tally, quote and details)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Hours before funding expires
for the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Senate on
Friday approved nearly $40 billion to keep the agency operating
through September and avoid a midnight shutdown.
The House of Representatives is expected to ignore the
legislation because it does nothing to stop President Barack
Obama's executive order, issued in November, that removed the
threat of deportation for 4.7 million undocumented residents.
Instead, the House on Friday is attempting to pass a
three-week extension of current funds for DHS, giving
Republicans more time to pursue their fight to reverse Obama's
immigration action, which has been temporarily put on hold by a
federal judge.
The Senate voted 68-31 for the full-year extension that
Democrats have been insisting upon.
DHS funding is the first fiscal measure to test the new,
Republican-controlled Congress that was sworn in at the
beginning of the year.
Even though Republicans comfortably control the House and
have a narrow advantage over Democrats in the Senate,
intra-party disagreements have made for a chaotic two months,
with the prospect of a partial government shutdown looming over
Washington.
The uncertainty and rancor in Congress will continue well
into March if the three-week DHS funding bill is enacted later
on Friday, as expected.
During Senate debate of the full-year funding bill, Senator
Barbara Mikulski of Maryland, the senior Democrat on the
appropriations committee said: "You want to protect America?
Vote for the clean funding bill. You want to protect America's
border, fight for the clean funding bill? You want to make sure
we don't have illegal aliens in this country? Make sure we're
funding the border control."
She noted that allowing funds to expire would suspend grants
that support local first responders in disaster areas, such as
snow-bound places where volunteer fire departments are
evacuating people on snowmobiles this winter.
