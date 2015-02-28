WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. President Barack Obama called Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate on Friday night to get an update on efforts to ensure the Department of Homeland Security does not shut down, the White House said.

Obama also met late Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Office of Management and Budget Director Shaun Donovan to discuss the impending deadline for funding the department, the White House said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)