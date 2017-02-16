(Adds details and background from paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON Feb 16 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
narrowly confirmed South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney to
serve as White House budget director in a 51-49 vote that
largely followed party lines.
Underscoring the rocky reception that President Donald
Trump's Cabinet nominees have had on Capitol Hill, the vote came
as Republican Senator John McCain opposed Mulvaney along with 46
Democrats and two independents.
McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee,
said on Wednesday he was concerned about Mulvaney's opposition
to defense spending.
An outspoken budget hawk who has been branded by Democrats
as a threat to popular social programs including Social Security
and Medicare, Mulvaney entered the House of Representatives as a
Tea Party candidate in 2011 and is a member of the conservative
House Freedom Caucus.
Democrats have also criticized him for failing to pay more
than $15,000 in taxes related to a household employee until
after he was nominated.
Mulvaney was narrowly approved earlier this month by both
the Senate Budget Committee and the Senate Homeland Security
Committee, where McCain provided a crucial 'yes' vote to move
the nomination forward.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese and Jeffrey
Benkoe)