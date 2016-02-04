(Adds Twitter reaction)
By Anjali Athavaley and Melissa Fares
Feb 4 Former Turing Pharmaceuticals Chief
Executive Officer Martin Shkreli on Thursday called members of
the U.S. Congress "imbeciles" on Twitter, moments after he
refused to testify before a House of Representatives committee
on why his company raised the price of a lifesaving medicine by
5,000 percent.
"Hard to accept that these imbeciles represent the people in
our government," said Shkreli, using his @MartinShkreli Twitter
handle.
Earlier, Shkreli invoked his Fifth Amendment right against
self-incrimination and declined to answer questions from
lawmakers about drug price increases he engineered, such as
hiking the price of 62-year-old Daraprim to $750 a pill from
$13.50.
During the hearing, Shkreli, whose youth and attitude have
prompted some critics to label him "Pharmabro," responded to
questions by laughing, twirling a pencil and yawning.
After his appearance, he tweeted: "I had prior counsel
produce a memo on facial expressions during congressional
testimony if anyone wants to see it. Interesting precedence."
He retweeted several posts, including one from Michael J Lis
(@mikeylis) that said: "Congress should just ask @MartinShkreli
questions on Twitter instead of putting them in front of the
house committee."
Shkreli, 32, also interacted with some journalists,
responding to one remark on his voting record with "have never
voted and never will."
Shkreli, who sparked outrage last year after the big hike in
the price of 62-year-old Daraprim, was a trending topic on
social media following the hearing. There were about 40 posts
per minute about him on Twitter as of midday Thursday, according
to analytics firm Zoomph. About 92,000 people were talking about
Shkreli on Facebook.
His appearance on Thursday angered members of Congress.
Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders), U.S. senator from Vermont and
Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted: "The American people
are fed up with the blatant profiteering of pharmaceutical
company CEOs like Martin Shkreli. It must end."
U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham
(@RepLujanGrisham), a New Mexico Democrat, said: "With all of
the smirking, does @MartinShkreli really take this issue
seriously? #PharmaBro."
Twitter sentiment was negative overall toward Shkreli,
according to Zoomph, and some tweets indicated it was not much
better toward members of Congress.
WDW Vacationer (@WDWVacationer) tweeted: "Trey Gowdy might
be worse than Shkreli," referring to an exchange in which the
Republican representative from South Carolina got Shkreli to
confirm how his last name is pronounced and then said: "See? ...
You did just answer a question."
