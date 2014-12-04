(Adds background, quote)
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Ignoring objections from some
conservative Republicans, U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on
Thursday vowed to plow ahead with a spending bill that avoids a
government shutdown while keeping some budget "leverage" over
President Barack Obama's immigration order.
Boehner told a news conference that he expected the bill,
which provides full funding for all government agencies except
the Department of Homeland Security through September 2015, to
pass next week with some help from House Democrats.
DHS, which controls the agencies that would implement
Obama's plan to allow millions of undocumented immigrants stay
and work in the United States, would get only a short-term
funding extension, likely until sometime in February, Republican
lawmakers said.
At that time, Republicans will be in a better position to
restrict spending on these items when they control the Senate
and a hold a stronger House majority.
"We think this is the most practical way to fight the
president's action," Boehner said. "And we listened to our
members. And, frankly, we listened to some members who were
frankly griping the most. This was their idea on how to
proceed."
Some of the House's most conservative members are calling
for a harder stand on spending to fight the immigration order,
including an explicit ban on implementation money or a
short-term extension on all spending, strategies that would
increase the risk of a broad government shutdown like the one in
October 2013.
But several Republican lawmakers said Boehner has sufficient
support to pass the funding bill with some Democratic votes
while facing little risk of a rebellion in his caucus.
Part of Boehner's strategy to appease hard-line
conservatives is to hold a vote on Thursday on a bill that
retroactively rescinds Obama's executive authority over
immigration, effectively declaring his action illegal. But the
measure will be largely symbolic because Democrats, who still
control the Senate, have said they will not take it up, and the
White House has threatened to veto it.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)