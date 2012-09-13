Tiffany to add directors in deal with activist hedge fund Jana
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to fund the government for six months and eliminate any threat of a shutdown fight that could damage lawmakers' re-election hopes.
After spending much of the past two years fighting over cutting government spending, the Republican-controlled House voted by a wide margin of 329-91 to slightly raise spending from current levels.
The bill, which now moves to the Senate where a vote is expected by next week, will be the last piece of substantive legislation passed by Congress before the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections. It must be signed into law before Sept. 30, when current government funding runs out.
Abu Dhabi, Feb 21 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion) in defence procurement contracts on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.
Feb 21 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for its heart, vascular and minimally invasive products.