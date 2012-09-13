WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to fund the government for six months and eliminate any threat of a shutdown fight that could damage lawmakers' re-election hopes.

After spending much of the past two years fighting over cutting government spending, the Republican-controlled House voted by a wide margin of 329-91 to slightly raise spending from current levels.

The bill, which now moves to the Senate where a vote is expected by next week, will be the last piece of substantive legislation passed by Congress before the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections. It must be signed into law before Sept. 30, when current government funding runs out.