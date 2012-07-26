By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, July 26
WASHINGTON, July 26 Republican leaders in the
U.S. House of Representatives are moving toward seeking a
six-month extension of government funding that would avoid the
threat of shutdowns until the spring of 2013, Republican
lawmakers and aides said on Thursday.
Lawmakers have little stomach for an election-year repeat of
last year's bruising budget battles, which brought the federal
government to the brink of shutdown several times and further
damaged Congress' approval ratings.
But in order to buy budget peace, Republicans are expected
to agree to give up most, if not all, of the $19 billion in
additional discretionary spending cuts they sought this year.
Aides said that as early as next week, House Speaker John
Boehner could announce plans for a continuing resolution that
would extend funding for government agencies, the military and
for discretionary programs. Congress would need to pass a
stop-gap measure before fiscal year-end on Sept. 30.
(Reporting By David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Fred
Barbash and Will Dunham)