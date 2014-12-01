WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner will try to sell fellow Republicans this
week on a government spending bill that avoids a shutdown fight
but allows the party to strike back at President Barack Obama's
immigration order.
Republicans have a lot riding on their handling of must-pass
government funding. Having scored huge wins in Nov. 4 voting
that handed them a majority in the Senate and gave them a bigger
majority in the House, Republican leaders want to demonstrate
that they can govern responsibly next year.
But many are still outraged that Obama bypassed Congress and
is moving ahead unilaterally on immigration, granting what they
claim is "amnesty" to people who came to the United States
illegally.
House Republicans will meet on Tuesday after a 10-day
Thanksgiving break to discuss their response, including a
leading option for Boehner that would fund most government
agencies through September 2015, with only a short-term
extension for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
House Republican aides say this would give Republicans a
chance to use their stronger House and Senate majorities next
year to pass explicit spending restrictions on DHS
immigration-related agencies, to try to stop Obama's immigration
overhaul.
"That's an option. There are a lot of options. That's one of
them so we'll see," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal
Rogers told Reuters after a closed-door meeting of senior
Republicans on Monday. Rogers is pressing for a full-year
spending bill for all agencies.
Senate Republicans are discussing similar proposals for a
two-tier spending bill, with full-year funding for most agencies
and short-term funding for agencies that would carry out the
immigration order, a senior Senate Republican aide said.
Congress must pass a funding extension by Dec. 11 to avoid a
government shutdown. Obama's immigration order lifts the threat
of deportation for some 4.7 million undocumented immigrants.
Boehner may have difficulty persuading conservatives to fund
government agencies now with the promise of a vote on
restrictions next year.
"The sense among many conservative Republicans is that
Congress has to have an immediate response," said a senior
Senate Republican aide.
Some conservatives are calling for a short-term funding
extension next week for all agencies with specific language
blocking money for Obama's immigration order, another Senate
Republican aide said.
Representative Steve Scalise, a member of House Republican
leadership, also is trying to rally support for a bill that
would strip Obama of authority to exempt people "unlawfully" in
the United States from deportation.
But any explicit restrictions against the immigration order
passed now by the House would likely be blocked by Senate
Democrats, who still control that chamber for another month, and
would face an Obama veto.
