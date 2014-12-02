(Adds quotes from Republican lawmakers)
By David Lawder and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner will try to sell fellow Republicans this
week on a government spending bill that avoids a shutdown fight
but allows the party to strike back at President Barack Obama's
immigration order.
Republicans have a lot riding on their handling of must-pass
government funding. Having scored huge wins in Nov. 4 voting
that handed them a majority in the Senate and gave them a bigger
majority in the House, Republican leaders want to demonstrate
that they can govern responsibly next year.
But many are still outraged that Obama bypassed Congress and
is moving ahead unilaterally on immigration, granting what they
claim is "amnesty" to people who came to the United States
illegally.
House Republicans will meet on Tuesday after a 10-day
Thanksgiving break to discuss their response, including a
leading option for Boehner that would fund most government
agencies through September 2015, with only a short-term
extension for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
House Republican lawmakers and aides say this would give
them a chance to use their stronger House and Senate majorities
next year to pass explicit spending restrictions on some DHS
agencies, to try to stop Obama's immigration overhaul.
"That's an option. There are a lot of options. That's one of
them so we'll see," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal
Rogers told Reuters after a closed-door meeting of senior
Republicans on Monday. Rogers is pressing for a full-year
spending bill for all agencies.
Representative Marlin Stutzman, a Republican from Indiana,
said he supports the idea of short-term funding for DHS because
it would allow Republicans some leverage over Obama next year on
immigration, while avoiding a shutdown fight.
"A short-term CR (continuing resolution) on DHS would give
us flexibility," he said. "I think we need to have some ability
to go back to the table."
Senate Republicans are discussing similar proposals for a
two-tier spending bill. Congress must pass a funding extension
by Dec. 11 to avoid a government shutdown. Obama's immigration
order lifts the threat of deportation for some 4.7 million
undocumented immigrants.
But opinions vary widely in Boehner's Republican caucus, and
he may have difficulty persuading conservatives who are
demanding an immediate retaliatory vote against Obama's order.
"I just want to make sure that we do our job and that is to
make sure no funds can be spent for this illegal action," said
Representative Matt Salmon, a conservative from Arizona who is
pushing for a full-year spending bill with language explicitly
blocking the use of any funds to pay for Obama's immigration
order.
Still others, such as Kansas conservative Tim Huelskamp,
want a short-term funding extension for all agencies, so that
Republicans have a stronger negotiating position with Obama when
they control both chambers of Congress.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown
and Ken Wills)