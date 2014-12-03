(Refiles to add dropped words, correct punctuation in
By David Lawder and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Tea Party Republicans who led
the charge into a 16-day government shutdown last year are now
taking a more pragmatic approach as they weigh options on how to
fight President Barack Obama's immigration order.
Pushed by their dissident wing, Republicans blocked
government funding in September 2013 in a bid to stop Obama's
healthcare reform law, but now numerous Tea Party members appear
reluctant to take the battle over immigration that far.
Instead, even the most strident conservative Republicans are
talking about a short-term funding fix that would keep the
government running into early next year, when the party takes
control of the Senate.
The government's funding authority expires on Dec. 11,
providing possible leverage to opponents of Obama's plan to
allow millions of undocumented immigrants to stay and work in
the United States.
But more subdued rhetoric suggests they have little appetite
for a repeat of what one conservative Republican described as
"an epic battle" that pitted "Washington versus America."
"I don't think anybody is thinking about a shutdown," said
Representative Raul Labrador, an influential Tea Party
Republican who voted against the deal to end last year's
shutdown.
Still, Labrador suggested that House Speaker John Boehner
tipped his hand by proposing to secure full-year funding for all
agencies, with the exception of the Department of Homeland
Security, which would only get a short-term extension.
"In negotiations, you never take anything off the table," he
said.
Representative Marlin Stutzman, who also advocated a hard
line on Obamacare last year, however, backed Boehner's two-tier
approach that secures most government funding through September
2015 but gives Republicans some leverage next year.
Boehner's plan appeals to many conservatives because it
stresses the opportunities that will open up with full
Republican control of Congress next year.
Even those who disagree are still fine with a short-term
extension until January, when the Republicans will hold leverage
over Obama on immigration, regulation and healthcare and be able
to pass spending bills that better reflect their priorities.
NO APPETITE
"The cavalry is coming," said Jim Jordan, a prominent
conservative Republican from Ohio. "Let's go for a short period
of time and wait for our friends to get over in the Senate."
Representative Randy Hultgren of Illinois, another
conservative who voted against reopening the government last
year, said there was "no appetite" for a shutdown.
"We're taking this issue seriously but also realizing that
we've got limited options and making sure that we are wise in
using those options," he said.
Another reason that Tea Party activists are less fired up
for a budget fight is that the public backlash against the 2013
shutdown has made the more mainstream Republicans wary of
another such standoff, particularly given the party's ambition
to recapture the White House in 2016.
With a bill to declare Obama's immigration order illegal
expected to die in the Senate, Republicans admit that there is
little they can do directly to stop Obama's order besides an
explicit denial of funding.
Yet, in contrast to September 2013, Obama's immigration
order lacks the visceral impact that the impending launch of
Obamacare insurance mandates had at that time. Conservative
groups such as the Club for Growth and the Heritage Foundation
waged relentless campaigns urging lawmakers to stop Obamacare at
all costs.
Republicans returned to Washington from a 2013 summer recess
full of town hall meetings at which voters, fearing soaring
insurance costs, implored them to do whatever necessary to stop
the launch of Obamacare exchanges and a requirement that all
Americans obtain health insurance.
This time around, the conservative groups are much less
vocal. Club for Growth, for example, has said that it does not
take a position on immigration issues.
Furthermore, while most Republicans are angry at Obama's
unilateral move to grant what they see as "amnesty" for law
breakers and a violation of the Constitution, immigration is a
more complex issue.
Whereas it was politically easier to denounce flaws in
Obamacare, some Republicans have large immigrant constituencies
that would benefit from Obama's order.
Labrador said that while Boehner and other leaders were
listening to conservative critics, he suspected they have
already secured enough votes for the plan.
