* Senate explores bills to boost capital raising

* Schumer expects legislative package in coming days

* House to vote on similar bundled measure later this week

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Senate plans to bundle in the coming days a series of bills to make it easier for small businesses to raise capital, Senator Charles Schumer said on Tuesday, in a move that has bipartisan support amid similar action from the House of Representatives.

The bills have gained momentum as both Republicans and Democrats try to show voters ahead of the November elections that they are helping boost the U.S. economic recovery.

The House will debate its capital formation package on Wednesday and vote on it Thursday, according to House Majority Leader Eric Cantor's office.

U.S. President Barack Obama has also publicly supported similar measures.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, Schumer and other lawmakers said the legislation will allow fast-growing companies to thrive without burdensome regulations.

"With a fragile economic recovery and continued high unemployment, directing the flow of capital to enterprises that will improve the economy is vital to putting people to work," Democrat Jack Reed said at the hearing.

Despite the widespread support, the Senate and House do not have fully matching bills, and party leaders could use the legislation as a weapon to paint the other side as obstructionist and hindering job growth.

At separate news conferences, House Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday pointed fingers about slow action and falsely labeling old bills as jobs bills.

Some Democrats have also expressed concern about whether the bills may give small businesses more access to capital at the expense of investor protections.

The measures seek to boost capital raising and ease certain filing requirements that the Securities and Exchange Commission imposes on publicly traded companies.

One measure would broaden an exemption to allow companies to sell up to $50 million in shares without filing lengthy paperwork. The bill, proposed by Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Pat Toomey, would raise the current threshold of $5 million and is similar to a component of the House package.

Another measure under debate would create a regulatory framework to let private businesses use "crowd funding" - a capital-raising technique in which investors take small stakes in companies over the Internet.

There are currently two Senate versions of the bill and one that passed the House that has been incorporated into the House package.

"If ever there was an opportunity to do something that is unambiguously constructive for the economy, pro-growth, and good for job creation, this is it, and an awful lot of the heavy lifting has already been done," said Toomey. "It's time we move on this."

But Democrats still highlighted the importance of balancing business growth with strong investor protections. "We must not forget that gaps in regulation and lack of transparency were contributing factors to the enormous losses suffered as a result of the financial crisis," Reed said.

An advisory committee set up to advise the SEC on capital raising has urged the agency to relax outdated rules that trigger public financial reporting for companies, but stopped short of backing crowd funding.

The panel said it needed more time to study the issue to ensure it does not lead to investment scams. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper, with additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro; editing by Mark Porter)