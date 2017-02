WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Democrats who control the U.S. Senate will reject a Republican stopgap spending bill if it is not changed significantly, a Democratic aide said on Thursday.

The Republican-led House of Representatives is expected to try to pass the bill later on Thursday, after falling short on Wednesday. Democrats want to increase the amount of disaster aid in the bill and strip out a cut to an electric-vehicle program.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Eric Walsh)